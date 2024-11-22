Global Markets Juggle Nvidia Forecasts and Bitcoin Surge

Global stock markets saw a slight uptick on Thursday, as investors digested projections from Nvidia and anticipated Bitcoin's approaching $100,000 milestone. The world's leading chipmaker Nvidia initially peaked early in the session but finished with just a 0.53% rise following its forecast for slowest revenue growth in seven quarters.

In a volatile session on Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all ended higher, fueled by gains in the utilities, financials, and consumer staples sectors despite a drag from communication services stock, particularly Alphabet's decline. Regulatory pressures mount as U.S. prosecutors urge for Alphabet's Chrome divesture to dismantle Google's search monopoly.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin soared closer to the $100,000 threshold, bolstered by Donald Trump's election victory and expectations of a favorable cryptocurrency stance by his administration. Simultaneously, the dollar showed mixed movements on currency markets, reflecting labor market resilience and Federal Reserve interest rate pathways.

