Minister's Sarcastic Remarks Ignite Political Controversy

Jharkhand's political landscape was rocked by controversy after state minister Sudivya Kumar made sarcastic comments regarding national mourning and governmental accountability in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Kumar, who oversees several significant portfolios including Urban Development and Housing, questioned why national mourning was not declared and pointed to senior leaders, including the prime minister and defence minister, for failing to take responsibility.

His remarks provoked a sharp response from the opposition, with BJP leaders condemning his comments as disrespectful. Babulal Marandi, a notable BJP figure, expressed that Kumar's statements were not only inappropriate but embarrassing, adding that such behavior reflects a severe lapse in judgment.

