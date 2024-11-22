Bitcoin Nears Historic $100K Milestone Amid Trump Regulatory Shift

Bitcoin surged close to breaking the $100,000 barrier for the first time on Thursday, amidst anticipation of a pro-cryptocurrency regulatory framework under the administration of recently elected Republican, Donald Trump.

With strong backing from figures like Elon Musk, Trump has vowed to transform the U.S. into a global crypto powerhouse, contributing to a substantial uptick in bitcoin valuation.

The approval of bitcoin-focused ETFs has played a pivotal role, bringing institutional investment into play. Nonetheless, challenges exist with past crypto scandals and environmental concerns from intensive energy usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)