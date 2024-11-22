Left Menu

Bitcoin Nears Historic $100K Milestone Amid Trump Regulatory Shift

Bitcoin almost hit $100,000 following Trump’s U.S. presidency win, sparking expectations of a favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. His embrace of digital assets and initiatives like World Liberty Financial signal potential growth, paralleling strong ETF performances. However, concerns over energy use and crypto crime persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:25 IST
Bitcoin Nears Historic $100K Milestone Amid Trump Regulatory Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin surged close to breaking the $100,000 barrier for the first time on Thursday, amidst anticipation of a pro-cryptocurrency regulatory framework under the administration of recently elected Republican, Donald Trump.

With strong backing from figures like Elon Musk, Trump has vowed to transform the U.S. into a global crypto powerhouse, contributing to a substantial uptick in bitcoin valuation.

The approval of bitcoin-focused ETFs has played a pivotal role, bringing institutional investment into play. Nonetheless, challenges exist with past crypto scandals and environmental concerns from intensive energy usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024