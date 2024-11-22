Delhi Chokes: Escalating Smog and Pollution Crisis

Delhi is facing a severe air quality crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 371, categorized as 'very poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This smog has severely impacted life in the capital, forcing schools to shift to online classes and discouraging morning walkers due to the harsh conditions.

Areas like Anand Vihar and Wazirpur have recorded even higher AQI levels, exceeding the 'severe' threshold. Residents report burning eyes and respiratory discomfort, while visitors to landmarks like India Gate find the pollution stifling, prompting many to seek masks and stay indoors as the only temporary remedy.

In response to this environmental emergency, the Aam Aadmi Party has voiced criticism against the central government's efforts to tackle the pollution crisis. Measures like the implementation of Phase IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are now in effect, aiming to mitigate the situation with restrictions on vehicle entry and construction work.

