BSF Tripura Revvs Up for Raising Day with Motorbike Rally

The Border Security Force, Tripura Frontier, organized a motorbike rally as part of the celebrations for the BSF Raising Day, commemorating its formation in 1965. The rally, set for November 22, 2024, includes participation from multiple security forces and aims to unite and engage the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:14 IST
BSF Tripura organizes motorbike rally to celebrate Raising Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a spirited move to commemorate its formation in 1965, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier is revving up with a motorbike rally as part of its Raising Day celebrations. The event, organized by BSF Tripura, was flagged off from Albert Ekka Park by IPS, DG, TP Amitabh Ranjan.

Scheduled for November 22, 2024, at 8:30 AM, the rally invites participation from an array of forces, including BSF, CRPF, TSR, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, alongside other central and state forces and semi-military personnel. This community-inclusive event also extends an invite to the general public of Agartala.

More than just a display of unity, the rally aims to raise awareness and engage citizens on the pivotal role of the BSF in national security. The celebration comprises a range of activities, including blood donation camps, children's border tours, motivational talks, and educational lectures, all highlighting the BSF's dedication to community integration and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

