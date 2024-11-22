Left Menu

Kazmunaygaz Boosts Oil Supply to Germany

Kazakhstan's state-owned company Kazmunaygaz plans to raise its oil shipments to Germany by 100,000 to 150,000 metric tonnes in 2024. This decision follows the supply of 1.2 million tonnes of oil from January to October 2024 via the Druzhba pipeline.

