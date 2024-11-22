Kazmunaygaz Boosts Oil Supply to Germany

Kazakhstan's state-owned oil giant, Kazmunaygaz, announced an ambitious plan on Friday to enhance its oil exports to Germany next year. The company aims to increase its deliveries by a staggering 100,000 to 150,000 metric tonnes in 2024.

These increased supplies are set to bolster the existing shipping volume, which already saw the delivery of 1.2 million tonnes of oil to Germany from January to October 2024 through the Druzhba pipeline. The move is part of Kazakhstan's broader strategy to strengthen its energy trade ties with Europe.

The expansion plans underline the strategic importance of the Druzhba pipeline and underscore Kazakhstan's commitment to meeting growing European energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)