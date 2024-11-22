Major Blow to Naxal Forces: 10 Militants Killed in Chhattisgarh Clash

In a significant breakthrough for security forces, 10 Naxals were killed in a confrontation with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district early Friday morning. Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj, confirmed the casualties, stating that several assault weapons, including INSAS, AK-47, and SLR, were recovered during the ongoing operation.

The encounter erupted following intelligence received about Naxal activity from members in the Konta and Kistaram Area Committee. The search is continuing in the forest regions around Korajuguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar of Sukma district, according to official reports. The relentless gunbattle highlights the state's commitment to eradicating insurgency.

Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance on Naxalism, lauded the efforts of the security forces. The CM reiterated the state's dedication to development, peace, and security in Bastar and confirmed plans to eliminate the Naxal menace by 2026. Sai recently discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, detailing progress and reinforcing the target timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)