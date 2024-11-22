Odisha's BJD Refutes Bribery Allegations in Adani Case

Odisha's BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb on Friday dismissed allegations connecting former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's administration to the purported bribery case against Gautam Adani as unfounded. Deb emphasized there were no direct energy purchase agreements with the Adani group, refuting claims made about the BJD government's involvement.

Opposition parties have been vocal, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations that the Adani group engaged in bribery. They also criticized the Modi administration over the controversy. The BJP has countered by asserting that legal processes will address the situation while condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critique of the Modi-led government.

In an unfolding legal saga, US prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani and seven others, accusing them of bribing Indian officials to obtain solar power contracts. These bribes reportedly targeted personnel in states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and others. The Adani Group has vigorously refuted these charges, with a spokesperson maintaining the group's commitment to exploring all legal avenues.

