Left Menu

Odisha's BJD Refutes Bribery Allegations in Adani Case

BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb has dismissed allegations linking Odisha's government to bribery charges against Gautam Adani. The accusations involve alleged payments to officials for solar contracts in several Indian states. Adani Group denies the charges, with US agencies alleging millions in bribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:49 IST
Odisha's BJD Refutes Bribery Allegations in Adani Case
Odisha's Former Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb on Friday dismissed allegations connecting former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's administration to the purported bribery case against Gautam Adani as unfounded. Deb emphasized there were no direct energy purchase agreements with the Adani group, refuting claims made about the BJD government's involvement.

Opposition parties have been vocal, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations that the Adani group engaged in bribery. They also criticized the Modi administration over the controversy. The BJP has countered by asserting that legal processes will address the situation while condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critique of the Modi-led government.

In an unfolding legal saga, US prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani and seven others, accusing them of bribing Indian officials to obtain solar power contracts. These bribes reportedly targeted personnel in states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and others. The Adani Group has vigorously refuted these charges, with a spokesperson maintaining the group's commitment to exploring all legal avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024