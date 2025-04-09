Tension in Chittaranjan Park: Allegations Ignite Over Fish Market Confrontation

The Delhi Police are poised to delve into allegations brought forward by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who has publicly declared that individuals associated with right-wing factions attempted to force the closure of fish shops in Chittaranjan Park, South Delhi.

Although no complaints have been officially lodged, the police are scrutinizing facts from Moitra's social media posts. Sources indicate that the fish market in question is recognized as licensed, yet an investigation into the video's authenticity and date is underway.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has responded, emphasizing the importance of respecting temples, and acknowledging the historical cooperation between fish traders and the local community in CR Park. The debate threatens community harmony, prompting calls for decisive police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)