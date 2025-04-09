Left Menu

Tension in Chittaranjan Park: Allegations Ignite Over Fish Market Confrontation

The Delhi Police are investigating claims by TMC MP Mahua Moitra that individuals with right-wing affiliations attempted to shut down fish shops in Chittaranjan Park. While no official complaint has been filed, Moitra's social media posts have stirred controversy. Delhi BJP countered, emphasizing respect for local temples and lawful market practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police are poised to delve into allegations brought forward by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who has publicly declared that individuals associated with right-wing factions attempted to force the closure of fish shops in Chittaranjan Park, South Delhi.

Although no complaints have been officially lodged, the police are scrutinizing facts from Moitra's social media posts. Sources indicate that the fish market in question is recognized as licensed, yet an investigation into the video's authenticity and date is underway.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has responded, emphasizing the importance of respecting temples, and acknowledging the historical cooperation between fish traders and the local community in CR Park. The debate threatens community harmony, prompting calls for decisive police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

