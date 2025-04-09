Left Menu

Spy Allegations Intensify: Swedish Prosecutors Pursue Detention in Uyghur Espionage Case

Swedish prosecutors are seeking the detention of a man accused of spying on ethnic Uyghurs for China. The suspect allegedly collected information on Uyghurs for Chinese intelligence. The Chinese embassy has yet to comment, while rights groups continue to highlight abuses against Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:44 IST
Spy Allegations Intensify: Swedish Prosecutors Pursue Detention in Uyghur Espionage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish prosecutors are moving to detain a man accused of spying on ethnic Uyghurs for the Chinese government. The prosecution authority alleges that the individual gathered intelligence on the Uyghur community for Chinese intelligence services, as stated by Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

The prosecution is withholding further details on the case, and requests for comments from the Chinese embassy in Sweden remain unanswered. These developments come amidst ongoing allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, home to approximately 10 million Uyghurs.

Rights organizations accuse China of committing extensive human rights violations against Uyghurs. A 2022 United Nations report highlighted these concerns, suggesting the potential for crimes against humanity. China has consistently denied such allegations, attributing them to misinformation spread by Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025