Allegations of Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Power Sector Under Scrutiny

Amid charges of bribery and fraud against Gautam Adani by a U.S. court, DMK claims corruption in Tamil Nadu began with a power deal signed by former CM Jayalalithaa. The state electricity minister refutes links with Adani, as discussions about agreements with SECI, a BJP enterprise, raise questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:54 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravana Annadurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The controversy over a U.S. court indicting Gautam Adani on charges of bribery and fraud has drawn political responses in India. DMK spokesperson Saravana Annadurai alleges that corruption in Tamil Nadu can be traced back to former chief minister Jayalalithaa's agreement with the Adani Group.

According to Annadurai, the agreement, signed to purchase electricity at a fixed rate, marked the beginning of corrupt practices. However, Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister, Senthil Balaji, has denied any current agreements between the state's power department and Adani Group, emphasizing that the department has distanced itself from such deals.

Annadurai further highlighted the role of the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a BJP-endorsed entity, accusing it of acting as a 'broker' in these power dealings. The YSR Congress Party also clarified that no direct agreements exist between Andhra Pradesh power companies and the Adani group. Adani Group has denied all allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

