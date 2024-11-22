Supreme Court Seeks Response on Gyanvapi Masjid ASI Survey Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee concerning a petition filed by Hindu worshippers. The petitioners request an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the sealed area of the mosque, located in Varanasi, where a 'Shivlinga' is purported to have been discovered.

Comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, the bench announced that it would review the matter on December 17. Alongside, the court will also address petitions related to consolidating all suits and moving them from the Varanasi district court to the Allahabad High Court.

According to the petitioners, the ASI has been unable to survey this area due to orders issued in May and November 2022. They claim significant evidence related to the temple exists within the sealed section and have urged the court to authorize an ASI survey using advanced scientific methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)