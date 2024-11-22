FD Max: Unlocking High Returns with Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance introduces FD Max, a high-return Fixed Deposit option designed for secure and flexible investments. With interest rates reaching up to 8.85% for senior citizens, it caters to diverse financial goals, offering customizable tenure and reliable safety due to its AAA rating by CRISIL and ICRA.
Bajaj Finance has launched FD Max, a new fixed deposit variant that promises high returns for investors, focusing on small investments with minimal risk. The plan combines security with attractive interest rates, a suited match for diverse financial goals.
Interest rates touch up to 8.85% annually for senior citizens, while those under 60 can get up to 8.60%. Investors have the flexibility to choose tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, and multiple payout options are available, ensuring compatibility with individual financial strategies.
FD Max stands out with its AAA ratings from CRISIL and ICRA, ensuring safety and reliability. Bajaj Finance has made the investment process entirely online for convenience. This could be a promising choice for building emergency funds, retirement plans, or achieving short-term financial goals.
