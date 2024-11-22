Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves: A Declining Trend

India's foreign exchange reserves have been falling for several consecutive weeks, dropping by USD 17.761 billion to USD 657.892 billion as of November 15. The decline has been continuous since the reserves hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in late September. Major reductions were seen in foreign currency and gold assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:28 IST
India's Forex Reserves: A Declining Trend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves recently witnessed a significant drop of USD 17.761 billion, bringing the total to USD 657.892 billion as of November 15, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

This follows a previous decline of USD 6.477 billion the week prior, as the reserves slipped from an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion recorded in late September. This persistent decrease coincides with the Indian rupee facing downward pressure.

The latest figures reveal a reduction in foreign currency assets by USD 15.548 billion, now totaling USD 569.835 billion. Similarly, gold reserves diminished by USD 2.068 billion to stand at USD 65.746 billion. The country's SDRs and IMF reserve position also saw declines, according to the RBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024