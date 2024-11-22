Left Menu

Gujarat's Dairy Dominance: A Model of Cooperative Success

Gujarat's dairy sector, spearheaded by GCMMF, has witnessed robust growth, with a daily processing capacity of 215 million litres and an annual turnover of Rs 80,000 crore. Through a cooperative model, the state has surpassed national growth averages, significantly impacting India's dairy industry and supporting millions of farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:46 IST
Gujarat's Dairy Dominance: A Model of Cooperative Success
The cooperative sector, which began in 1942, has been a major driver of Gujarat's milk production.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dairy sector in Gujarat, operating under the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), is experiencing impressive growth. With over 3.6 million farmer-members across 18,164 village cooperatives, the network processes approximately 215 million litres of milk daily, underscoring Gujarat's leadership in India's dairy industry.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the sector achieved an annual turnover of Rs 80,000 crore, demonstrating the effectiveness of its cooperative model. Gujarat's milk production has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.96 per cent, outpacing the national average of 4.57 per cent, highlighting the state's stronghold in the dairy landscape.

Shankar Chaudhary, Chairman of Banas Dairy, credits the cooperative framework for this success. He notes that initiatives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have propelled the model, which benefits 35 lakh dairy farming families. The use of technology and rigorous quality checks ensure transparency and fair pricing for producers, elevating the sector's prosperity and boosting the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024