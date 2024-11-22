Gujarat's Dairy Dominance: A Model of Cooperative Success

The dairy sector in Gujarat, operating under the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), is experiencing impressive growth. With over 3.6 million farmer-members across 18,164 village cooperatives, the network processes approximately 215 million litres of milk daily, underscoring Gujarat's leadership in India's dairy industry.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the sector achieved an annual turnover of Rs 80,000 crore, demonstrating the effectiveness of its cooperative model. Gujarat's milk production has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.96 per cent, outpacing the national average of 4.57 per cent, highlighting the state's stronghold in the dairy landscape.

Shankar Chaudhary, Chairman of Banas Dairy, credits the cooperative framework for this success. He notes that initiatives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have propelled the model, which benefits 35 lakh dairy farming families. The use of technology and rigorous quality checks ensure transparency and fair pricing for producers, elevating the sector's prosperity and boosting the local economy.

