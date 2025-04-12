India Clinches Playoff Berth with Thrilling Win at Billie Jean King Cup

India has impressively clinched a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs after defeating South Korea 2-1 in their final Asia-Oceania Group 1 match. This achievement marks only the second time India has advanced to the playoffs, the first being in 2020.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty made a riveting debut, maintaining an undefeated streak in the tournament. Despite losing the first set to 248th-ranked Sohyun Park, Bhamidipaty made a stunning comeback to win the match, showcasing her resilience and potential.

India's doubles pair, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare, exhibited experience and synergy, securing a vital victory to seal India's playoff position. India will now compete with leading teams from the Regional Group I events for a chance at the 2026 Qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)