Left Menu

India Clinches Playoff Berth with Thrilling Win at Billie Jean King Cup

India secured a place in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs with a 2-1 victory over South Korea in the Asia-Oceania Group. This marks India's second playoff qualification, first achieved in 2020. Key contributions came from debutant Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and the doubles team of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:52 IST
India Clinches Playoff Berth with Thrilling Win at Billie Jean King Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has impressively clinched a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs after defeating South Korea 2-1 in their final Asia-Oceania Group 1 match. This achievement marks only the second time India has advanced to the playoffs, the first being in 2020.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty made a riveting debut, maintaining an undefeated streak in the tournament. Despite losing the first set to 248th-ranked Sohyun Park, Bhamidipaty made a stunning comeback to win the match, showcasing her resilience and potential.

India's doubles pair, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare, exhibited experience and synergy, securing a vital victory to seal India's playoff position. India will now compete with leading teams from the Regional Group I events for a chance at the 2026 Qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025