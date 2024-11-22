Left Menu

Supreme Court Transfers Remo D'Souza Case to Delhi Court

The Supreme Court has relocated the trial of choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza's case from Ghaziabad to Karkardooma court in Delhi. The decision was made following D'Souza's appeal against an Allahabad High Court order, amid allegations of cheating and breach of agreement.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India, in a significant move, transferred the trial involving renowned choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza from Ghaziabad to the Karkardooma court in Delhi on Friday. The bench, comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, made this decision after considering an appeal by D'Souza.

Remo D'Souza's legal team had approached the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea seeking to dismiss a 2016 cheating case against him. The defense argued that the case was inherently civil, pointing to a mere breach of contract between parties, which was later unjustly criminalized.

The Supreme Court indicated the practicality of shifting the trial to Delhi to ensure a quicker process. D'Souza faces allegations under sections 420, 406, and 386 of the Indian Penal Code following claims that he encouraged a financier to invest in a film project, promising to double the initial investment but failing to deliver on this assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

