Bitcoin Scam Unveiled: Political Echoes Amidst Big Fraud

Gaurav Mehta was questioned by the CBI over the Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin scam. Investigations, spurred by Supreme Court orders, target Amit Bhardwaj's company for a massive cryptocurrency fraud. The case has turned political, with alleged ties to Maharashtra figures being contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:46 IST
In a significant development, Gaurav Mehta, an employee of an audit company, found himself under the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) scrutiny for the second consecutive day. The CBI spent nearly four hours on Friday probing Mehta in connection with the massive Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin scam, officials confirmed.

The investigation, driven by orders from the Supreme Court, has led to the registration of three FIRs in October and the adoption of several other cases across states. Amit Bhardwaj's company, Variable Tech Pvt Ltd, along with Ajay Bhardwaj and others, is accused of orchestrating a multi-level marketing scheme that falsely promised a 10 percent monthly return through Bitcoins valued at around Rs 6,600 crore.

The scandal has escalated into a contentious political issue, particularly in the lead-up to the Maharashtra elections. The BJP, on Tuesday, released alleged voice notes of Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole trying to influence the election by encashing Bitcoins. Both Sule and Patole have strongly denied these claims, labeling the voice notes as 'fake'.

