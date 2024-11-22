NEET-UG 2024 Paper Theft: CBI Files Fifth Chargesheet Amid Ongoing Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the NEET-UG 2024 question paper theft with a fifth chargesheet filed on Friday. The charges are presented against five individuals before the Court of Special Judge for CBI in Patna, marking a significant step in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The accused—Amit Kumar Singh, Sudip Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhimanyu Patel, and Amit Kumar—are facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and cheating, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. These charges are further compounded by allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as highlighted in a CBI press release.

The investigation, which the CBI took over from the Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna, on June 23, continues to unravel a complex network involving candidates and MBBS students implicated in the paper theft scam. The CBI's efforts have so far led to charges against a total of 45 individuals, with an ongoing search for further evidence and connections linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)