Kaziranga to Host 12th International Tourism Mart in November
The 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) will take place in Kaziranga, Assam, from November 26-29, focusing on promoting North Eastern India's tourism potential. The event will bring together 400 participants, including tourism businesses and government officials, and will feature various activities and emphasize sustainability.
The Ministry of Tourism has announced that the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) will take place in Kaziranga, Assam from November 26 to 29. An annual initiative by the Government of India, ITM highlights the tourism prospects of the North Eastern region to both domestic and international audiences.
This year's event will gather tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. According to the ministry, the event will foster fruitful interactions and collaborations among stakeholders, including government agencies, tourism professionals, and the media. The chosen location, renowned for its diverse landscapes and cultural richness, aims to bolster the region's visibility in the global tourism sector.
Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its one-horned rhinos, enhances the event's appeal. DG, Tourism Mugdha Sinha, shared that around 400 participants, from tour operators to government officials, will attend. The three-day event will showcase state presentations, B2B meetings, cultural events, and technical visits to key sites, all while maintaining an eco-friendly focus aligned with the Ministry's Travel for Life initiative.
