Apple's Bold Steps Toward Sustainability in India

Apple has achieved its water replenishment target in India, providing 40 million gallons of drinking water through partnerships. Globally, Apple aims for 100% replenishment in stressed areas by 2030. The company is also reducing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting renewable energy projects, and working on sustainability goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Apple, the tech giant known for its innovative products, has successfully met its water replenishment target for its corporate operations in India for 2023, according to its latest environmental progress report. The company has ambitiously set a global goal to achieve 100% replenishment of corporate freshwater withdrawals in high-stress regions by 2030.

Through collaboration with the Uptime Catalyst Facility, Apple has supplied 40 million gallons of drinking water in India over the past two years. Continuing its partnership with Frank Water, the company is expanding its efforts from Bengaluru to Chennai, implementing water stewardship practices with local industry support.

In pursuit of its Apple 2030 sustainability goals, Apple has surpassed a 60% reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015. The company is investing in clean energy, using recycled materials, and advancing nature-preserving initiatives. Additionally, through supplier collaboration, 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity have been integrated into its global supply chain, significantly reducing emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

