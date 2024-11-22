TTD Strengthens Waste Management for Pilgrim Comfort

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Executive Officer, AV Dharma Reddy, alongside Additional Executive Officer, CH Venkataiah Chowdary, conducted extensive inspections across various sectors in Tirumala on Friday. Their primary focus was to evaluate waste management strategies and upgrade facilities for pilgrims, as stated in an official TTD release.

During the inspection, EO Reddy scrutinized the dumping yard filled with decades-old waste. He prompted officials to implement strategies to clear roughly 1 lakh metric tons of waste accumulated over the past 30 years. The release indicated plans are underway to eradicate all accumulated waste within the next 3-4 months, ensuring adherence to scientific methods under solid waste management guidelines to mitigate unpleasant odours.

The EO orchestrated discussions with Tirupati Municipal Corporation to facilitate waste transfer. Municipal representatives have already assessed the dumping yard. Wet waste processing, projected to be in thousands of tons, will benefit from the upcoming IOC bio-gas plant, while 20,000 tons of compost from wet waste has already been produced.

Furthermore, EO Reddy evaluated public restrooms, changing rooms, and parks, suggesting various improvements. Instructions were given to forest officials for park development and the repainting of signage boards. Toll receipts at Papavinasanam toll gate were analyzed for compliance. Reddy pressed officials to boost facilities for devotees and ordered the removal of unauthorized shops obstructing the Akasaganga footpath.

EO Reddy underscored the necessity of modern waste management to ensure cleanliness and expedience for pilgrims. He stressed swift action in disposing of long-accumulated waste and enhancing pilgrimage facilities, aligning with TTD's dedication to preserving Tirumala's sanctity and environmental equilibrium while ensuring a pleasant experience for the faithful.

(With inputs from agencies.)