Mahayuti Alliance Takes Early Lead in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Early trends in the Maharashtra assembly elections show the Mahayuti alliance, including BJP and Shiv Sena, leading in 172 seats. Meanwhile, NCP candidate Sana Malik leads in Anushakti Nagar. The elevated voter turnout is seen as a testament to robust electoral engagement this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:08 IST
NCP candidate Sana Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections progresses, early trends indicate a strong performance by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). By 10 am, the alliance had already surged past the halfway mark, leading in 172 seats.

Notably, in the Anushakti Nagar constituency, NCP candidate Sana Malik, daughter of incumbent legislator Nawab Malik, leads with a margin of over 2500 votes. Her candidacy is supported by the Mahayuti alliance, aligned with Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is currently trailing, leading in 47 seats as per the latest trends provided by the Election Commission of India. The increased voter turnout in these elections is interpreted by both alliances as an endorsement of their campaign efforts, signaling heightened public participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

