Left Menu

NCP Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Municipal Elections

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) achieved significant success by winning 48 municipal council president positions in Maharashtra's recent elections. The party retained strong influence in Pune, securing numerous posts in the district. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized the increased responsibility following the Mahayuti alliance's electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:30 IST
NCP Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Municipal Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured victory in the elections for 48 municipal council president positions across Maharashtra on Sunday. This demonstrates the party's continued influence, particularly in Pune district, despite the ongoing counting by the State Election Commission for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Contesting 80 seats for council presidents, the NCP emerged successful in 48, with candidates from the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, of which the NCP is a part, also performing well. In Pune, the NCP claimed 10 out of 17 presidential posts, with allied parties Shiv Sena and BJP winning seven positions collectively.

In the broader contest for 398 councillor seats, the NCP won 152, significantly reducing the advantage of rivals BJP and Shiv Sena. In a show of gratitude, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar thanked voters, acknowledging the vital support and emphasizing the increased responsibility that the election results bring. The decision to form alliances locally has been left to districts, reflecting on strategies for upcoming elections.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025