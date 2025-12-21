NCP Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Municipal Elections

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured victory in the elections for 48 municipal council president positions across Maharashtra on Sunday. This demonstrates the party's continued influence, particularly in Pune district, despite the ongoing counting by the State Election Commission for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Contesting 80 seats for council presidents, the NCP emerged successful in 48, with candidates from the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, of which the NCP is a part, also performing well. In Pune, the NCP claimed 10 out of 17 presidential posts, with allied parties Shiv Sena and BJP winning seven positions collectively.

In the broader contest for 398 councillor seats, the NCP won 152, significantly reducing the advantage of rivals BJP and Shiv Sena. In a show of gratitude, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar thanked voters, acknowledging the vital support and emphasizing the increased responsibility that the election results bring. The decision to form alliances locally has been left to districts, reflecting on strategies for upcoming elections.