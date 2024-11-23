Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a state-of-the-art Gaushala in Bhopal, emphasizing cow protection and farmer income. The facility will house 10,000 cattle, featuring advanced security measures, and aims to bolster economic gains through manure production. Additional regional development initiatives were also announced.

Updated: 23-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Launches Hi-Tech Gaushala to Boost Cow Protection and Farmer Income
MP CM Mohan Yadav performing Bhoomi-pujan (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards cow protection and economic growth, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a state-of-the-art Gaushala in Barkheda Dob, Bhopal. The facility, spanning 25 acres, aims to house 10,000 cattle and comes at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Highlighting the state government's dedication to cow welfare, CM Yadav noted the Gaushala's role in enhancing farmers' income. Equipped with CCTV cameras for security, the initiative aligns with Madhya Pradesh's broader commitment to cow service and protection, as explained in his post on X.

During the ceremony, CM Yadav announced additional development plans, including the overhaul of regional infrastructure. This includes transforming Sukhi Sewania Government School into a 'CM Rise School' and upgrading the road network to facilitate industrial growth in Barkhedi-Dhob.

(With inputs from agencies.)

