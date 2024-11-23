Left Menu

India Unveils Constitution Museum: A Journey Through Democracy

The museum emphasizes constitutional values and commemorates the diverse contributions of historical figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:05 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event(Photo/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark event, India's first Constitution Museum was inaugurated at OP Jindal Global University, Haryana, by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. The occasion was graced by Naveen Jindal, JGU Founding Chancellor, and a Member of Parliament, along with other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Birla emphasized the museum's role in enlightening future generations about India's Constitution. He praised the document as a beacon of equality and justice, while Mr. Meghwal highlighted its foundational principles of equality, liberty, and fraternity, underscoring Chancellor Naveen Jindal's contributions to the national ethos.

The Constitution Museum is designed to showcase the painstaking efforts in drafting the world's longest Constitution. Visitors can engage with its provisions through cutting-edge technology and explore the influences behind its creation, including the significant contributions of the women in the Constituent Assembly, with immersive exhibits and innovative storytelling.

