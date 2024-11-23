India Unveils Constitution Museum: A Journey Through Democracy
India's first Constitution Museum, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at the OP Jindal Global University, offers an immersive experience into the creation and significance of India's Constitution. The museum emphasizes constitutional values and commemorates the diverse contributions of historical figures.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark event, India's first Constitution Museum was inaugurated at OP Jindal Global University, Haryana, by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. The occasion was graced by Naveen Jindal, JGU Founding Chancellor, and a Member of Parliament, along with other distinguished guests.
Addressing the gathering, Mr. Birla emphasized the museum's role in enlightening future generations about India's Constitution. He praised the document as a beacon of equality and justice, while Mr. Meghwal highlighted its foundational principles of equality, liberty, and fraternity, underscoring Chancellor Naveen Jindal's contributions to the national ethos.
The Constitution Museum is designed to showcase the painstaking efforts in drafting the world's longest Constitution. Visitors can engage with its provisions through cutting-edge technology and explore the influences behind its creation, including the significant contributions of the women in the Constituent Assembly, with immersive exhibits and innovative storytelling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP wants to destroy democracy and constitution of India, alleges RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Jharkhand's Chatra.
Discounts for Democracy: Mumbai Traders Encourage Voter Turnout
Capturing Democracy: Diverse Snapshots from the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kharge Slams BJP's Slogans, Claims Threat to Democracy
PM Modi Stresses Strengthened Democracy Post-Article 370 in J&K