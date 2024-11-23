Left Menu

Bosch's Bold Move Amid German Auto Industry Turmoil

Bosch, the world's top car parts supplier, is reducing working hours and pay for 10,000 German employees due to industry challenges. This follows significant job cuts, highlighting the pressure from weak demand and Chinese competition. Volkswagen and Mercedes face similar hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:09 IST
Bosch's Bold Move Amid German Auto Industry Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Robert Bosch, renowned as the world's largest supplier of car parts, has announced its plan to cut working hours and pay for approximately 10,000 employees in Germany. This move signifies an extension beyond the previously declared reductions and complements thousands of job cuts already revealed by the company last Friday.

This decision comes in the wake of challenges plaguing Germany's automotive industry, with diminishing demand and pressure from more affordable Chinese competitors. Bosch disclosed last Friday its intention to eliminate up to 5,550 jobs, a mere day after declaring the reduction of working hours for 450 staff members.

According to a company spokesperson on Saturday, those employees primarily holding 38- or 40-hour contracts at various German sites will see their working hours decreased to 35 hours. The current slump in Germany's automotive sector has also unsettled other giants like Volkswagen, embroiled in an intense conflict with employees over plant closures, and Mercedes, committed to more stringent cost-cutting measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024