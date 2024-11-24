Iraq Faces Power Shortage as Iranian Gas Halted for Maintenance

Iraq's electricity ministry announced on Sunday that the country is facing a significant power shortage following the temporary cessation of gas supplies from Iran. The halt, attributed to necessary maintenance work, is projected to last 15 days and has impacted Baghdad, the central provinces, and the Middle Euphrates.

As a result of the gas supply interruption, Iraq has lost approximately 5.5 gigawatts of power from its national electricity grid. This reduction could pose challenges for residents and industries relying on consistent electricity access.

The announcement did not specify the exact start date of the 15-day stoppage, leaving some uncertainty over when the full resumption of gas flows from Iran might occur.

