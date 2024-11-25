Zambia's Nationwide Power Outage: A Dimming Sunday

Zambia faced a nationwide power outage on Sunday, leaving the entire country without electricity. The state utility, Zesco, attributed this to a "power system disturbance."

The outage commenced at 1815 GMT, disrupting power distribution across Zambia. Citizens were left in the dark as efforts to restore electricity commenced.

Zesco assured the public that they are actively working to resolve the issue, aiming to restore power as quickly as possible and alleviate the effects of this unplanned outage.

(With inputs from agencies.)