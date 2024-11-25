Left Menu

Zambia's Nationwide Power Outage: A Dimming Sunday

Zambia experienced a nationwide power outage on Sunday due to a "power system disturbance," according to state utility Zesco. The outage, which began at 1815 GMT, affected the entire country. Zesco is actively working to restore power and resolve the unplanned disruption.

Updated: 25-11-2024 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zambia faced a nationwide power outage on Sunday, leaving the entire country without electricity. The state utility, Zesco, attributed this to a "power system disturbance."

The outage commenced at 1815 GMT, disrupting power distribution across Zambia. Citizens were left in the dark as efforts to restore electricity commenced.

Zesco assured the public that they are actively working to resolve the issue, aiming to restore power as quickly as possible and alleviate the effects of this unplanned outage.

