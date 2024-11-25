Left Menu

India International Trade Fair 2024: A Showcase of Power and Local Innovation

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the NTPC pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2024, highlighting advancements in the power sector. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended, emphasizing the rising demand for Uttarakhand-made products, which boosts local employment and women’s financial independence.

Union Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar visited NTPC pavilion at India International Trade Fair 2024 (Photo/X @mlkhattar). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, paid a visit to the NTPC pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2024 in New Delhi. Accompanied by high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Power and Central Public Sector Enterprises, Khattar reviewed exhibits that spotlight the latest innovations in the power industry.

Post-tour, the minister remarked on the educational significance of the NTPC pavilion for fairgoers. "The stall, set up annually by the Department of Power, serves to inform the public about crucial aspects of power distribution, generation, and transmission," Khattar told reporters, stressing the pavilion's role in public education.

Khattar shared images of his visit on X, lauding India's progress towards sustainable infrastructure. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the fair, underscoring the rising demand for Uttarakhand products, notably benefiting local women through enhanced financial independence and job creation opportunities.

