Mahakumbh 2025: Cruising Towards a Spiritual Spectacle

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is committed to delivering a profound experience at Mahakumbh 2025. This edition is expected to be remarkable with the addition of the Nishadraj cruise in the Sangam area, managed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India. The cruise embarked on its Varanasi-Prayagraj journey as a precursor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, epitomizing the state's pursuit of innovation and excellence.

Preparations for the event are ongoing, highlighted by the strategic placement of VIP transportation like Kasturba near the Naini Bridge to accommodate the cruise. The Varanasi administration, in cooperation with the Prayagraj Mela Authority, is ensuring an unforgettable Mahakumbh for the global audience. Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the event on December 13, where he will unveil statues of Lord Ram and Nishadraj at Shrungverpur Dham, followed by a journey on the state-of-the-art cruise from Arail to the Sangam.

At the Sangam, PM Modi will pay homage to the Ganga River, initiate the program with a sacred bath, participate in Ganga Aarti, and visit key religious sites, including the Bade Hanuman Temple and the Akshayavat. Accompanied by CM Adityanath, he will interact with prominent saints and spiritual leaders at the Parade Ground assembly, another key highlight of the Mahakumbh.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional Mela Officer, confirmed that all arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth passage of the Nishadraj cruise. Continuous coordination is underway between the Mela Authority and the Varanasi administration. The luxury cruise, with modern amenities, has reached Sitamarhi and is en route to Prayagraj, promising a memorable experience for tourists.

Essential clearance measures of 100 feet are being ensured for the cruise's journey, accompanied by another large vessel providing assistance. This initiative anticipates creating a thrilling experience for both domestic and international tourists.

