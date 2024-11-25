Zimbabwe's Path to Financial Freedom: Tackling Debt Arrears

Zimbabwe's President has called a pivotal conference with creditors and finance leaders to tackle the nation's $12.7 billion debt arrears. The goal is to eventually reopen international capital markets after being shut out for over two decades. Economists highlight that clearing arrears could lead to cheaper borrowing and increased investment opportunities.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and experts emphasize that Zimbabwe's debt challenge is immense, with 81% of its GDP tied to these arrears. The meeting, attended by key figures including the African Development Bank's president, aims to establish a clear 'roadmap and way forward' to stabilize the nation's economic health.

An IMF Staff-Monitored Program is targeted as an initial step, although delays have occurred. Current IMF engagement remains limited to technical assistance. Zimbabwe's unique debt challenges include a significant portion of arrears and penalties, complicating traditional rework processes. Despite these obstacles, the government remains committed to resolving its financial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)