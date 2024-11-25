Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Path to Financial Freedom: Tackling Debt Arrears

Zimbabwe's President hosts a crucial conference with finance executives to address $12.7 billion in debt arrears, aiming to access international markets after decades. Clearing these arrears could significantly ease borrowing and boost investments. Despite challenges, the country seeks an IMF Staff-Monitored Program as part of a broader economic strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe's President has called a pivotal conference with creditors and finance leaders to tackle the nation's $12.7 billion debt arrears. The goal is to eventually reopen international capital markets after being shut out for over two decades. Economists highlight that clearing arrears could lead to cheaper borrowing and increased investment opportunities.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and experts emphasize that Zimbabwe's debt challenge is immense, with 81% of its GDP tied to these arrears. The meeting, attended by key figures including the African Development Bank's president, aims to establish a clear 'roadmap and way forward' to stabilize the nation's economic health.

An IMF Staff-Monitored Program is targeted as an initial step, although delays have occurred. Current IMF engagement remains limited to technical assistance. Zimbabwe's unique debt challenges include a significant portion of arrears and penalties, complicating traditional rework processes. Despite these obstacles, the government remains committed to resolving its financial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

