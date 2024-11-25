Left Menu

Escalation in Sambhal: Violence Erupts During Mosque Survey

In the aftermath of violent clashes during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, the district administration has barred outsiders and social organizations from entering the area without authorization. Heightened security measures, including tear gas and plastic bullets, were deployed to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:18 IST
Drone visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent violence triggered during a survey at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, the district administration has moved to tighten local security protocols. An official directive issued by Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya restricts entry for outsiders, social organizations, and public representatives without prior authorization from authorities.

The disturbances led to a fortified security presence around the Shahi Jama Masjid. Visuals from the site depicted police equipped with two-way radios, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers, and metal detectors to uphold law and order and prevent further violence.

A clash on Sunday morning resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries, including local officials and police personnel, amid tensions during a court-ordered survey of the mosque. The altercation escalated with stone-pelting from 'anti-social elements,' necessitating the use of tear gas by law enforcement to quell the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

