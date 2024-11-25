Escalation in Sambhal: Violence Erupts During Mosque Survey

In the wake of recent violence triggered during a survey at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, the district administration has moved to tighten local security protocols. An official directive issued by Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya restricts entry for outsiders, social organizations, and public representatives without prior authorization from authorities.

The disturbances led to a fortified security presence around the Shahi Jama Masjid. Visuals from the site depicted police equipped with two-way radios, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers, and metal detectors to uphold law and order and prevent further violence.

A clash on Sunday morning resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries, including local officials and police personnel, amid tensions during a court-ordered survey of the mosque. The altercation escalated with stone-pelting from 'anti-social elements,' necessitating the use of tear gas by law enforcement to quell the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)