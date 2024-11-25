UPL and CH4 Global Unveil Seaweed Feed Solution to Slash Methane Emissions

Thursday marked a significant advancement in livestock farming as agricultural solutions provider UPL teamed up with CH4 Global to significantly curb methane emissions. This partnership will allow the distribution of a novel seaweed-based feed supplement in five major markets, including India.

The multi-year agreement aims at reducing methane emissions from cattle by up to 90% in India, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, which together account for more than 40% of the global cattle population, according to a regulatory filing by UPL.

The innovative supplement, known as Methane Tamer, is derived from Asparagopsis seaweed and will be distributed through UPL's extensive network. Jai Shroff, UPL Chairman and Group CEO, emphasized the pressing need for such solutions as methane is approximately thirty times more damaging to the environment than CO2.

(With inputs from agencies.)