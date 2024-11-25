Tension in Sambhal: Owaisi Calls for Urgent Lok Sabha Discussion on Violence
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has requested a Lok Sabha adjournment to discuss violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Three youths were killed in police firing during clashes over a disputed mosque survey. Owaisi emphasizes the need for Parliament to address police power misuse and citizens' fundamental rights.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has issued an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha concerning recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi's notice aims to prioritize a discussion on the killing of three youths in police firing during protests.
The situation escalated during an ASI survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in three deaths and injuries to officials and policemen. According to Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, police and administrative staff were also injured as clashes erupted, leading to property damage and heightened security measures.
Owaisi argues that the protesters were exercising their right to assemble under Article 19(1), underscoring the issue as a matter of urgent public importance. He calls for parliamentary intervention to scrutinize police actions against citizens. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been enforced by the District Magistrate to avert further unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIMIM Candidate Dismisses 'Vote Jihad' as BJP Rhetoric
AIMIM's Growing Influence in Maharashtra's Muslim Community
AIMIM Sets Sights on Aurangabad Victory: Owaisi Champions Maratha Reservation
Delhi High Court Affirms AIMIM's Legal Registration Amidst Secularism Debate
Setback for AIMIM in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Elections