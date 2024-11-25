Left Menu

Tension in Sambhal: Owaisi Calls for Urgent Lok Sabha Discussion on Violence

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has requested a Lok Sabha adjournment to discuss violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Three youths were killed in police firing during clashes over a disputed mosque survey. Owaisi emphasizes the need for Parliament to address police power misuse and citizens' fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:55 IST
Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has issued an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha concerning recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi's notice aims to prioritize a discussion on the killing of three youths in police firing during protests.

The situation escalated during an ASI survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in three deaths and injuries to officials and policemen. According to Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, police and administrative staff were also injured as clashes erupted, leading to property damage and heightened security measures.

Owaisi argues that the protesters were exercising their right to assemble under Article 19(1), underscoring the issue as a matter of urgent public importance. He calls for parliamentary intervention to scrutinize police actions against citizens. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been enforced by the District Magistrate to avert further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

