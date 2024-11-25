Left Menu

Global Push for Plastics Treaty Faces Opposition Amid Growing Health Concerns

Delegates from 175 countries, including the United States and the EU, gathered in South Korea to negotiate a global treaty to curb plastic pollution. Despite widespread support, divisions remain, especially from petrochemical producers. Concerns about environmental and health impacts drive these critical discussions forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:27 IST
Delegates from 175 countries convened in Busan, South Korea, this week to discuss a pivotal international treaty aimed at reducing plastic pollution. The latest talks reveal lingering disagreements, notably from petrochemical giants like Saudi Arabia and China, who challenge efforts to limit plastic production. These divisions mirror past struggles at global climate summits.

INC Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso expressed optimism for a treaty, citing alarming projections that plastic waste could double by 2040 without significant intervention. Concerns about microplastics in human organs underscore the urgency. The United States' recent support for production caps aligns with the EU and other nations advocating for stricter measures.

Fiji's climate minister emphasizes the dire effects of plastic pollution on public health and ecosystems, emphasizing the need for global cooperation. The ongoing dispute centers on production limits versus waste management solutions. Proposals for funding mechanisms to assist developing countries are also on the table, though industry groups resist new levies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

