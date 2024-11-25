Lok Sabha Session Kicks Off with Agenda Packed with 16 Key Bills

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on its opening day but is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday, November 27. Initial proceedings included obituary references, and the session was temporarily suspended amid opposition demands for urgent discussions.

During a joint session presided over by Speaker Om Birla, the Parliament commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, a significant event lined up for November 26. This winter session runs until December 20, allowing 25 days to deliberate on and pass significant legislative proposals.

The session's agenda introduces 16 bills, notably the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, following comprehensive scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Other proposed legislation includes amendments to existing laws covering various sectors from transport to banking and shipping.

