Dhanuka Agritech Expands Global Reach with Bayer Fungicides Deal

Dhanuka Agritech has announced a significant step in its global expansion by signing a deal with Germany's Bayer AG. This agreement grants Dhanuka the international rights for the fungicides Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol, allowing them to broaden their reach to more than 20 countries.

The deal empowers Dhanuka with access to Bayer's Melody brand and related sub-brands for Iprovalicarb, accompanied by manufacturing and sales rights in strategic regions including Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, as well as India. Although financial details remain undisclosed, the acquisition is poised to enhance Dhanuka's market position.

Plans are underway to transfer the production of one of the fungicides to Dhanuka's facility in Dahej, Gujarat. Iprovalicarb will support disease management in horticulture, while Triadimenol will cater to seed treatment needs for cereals, cotton, and coffee. Executive Director Harsh Dhanuka emphasized the company's commitment to delivering quality products and ensuring a seamless transition for global farmers and customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)