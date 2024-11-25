Left Menu

Energy Flows Amidst Political Tensions: Russian Gas Continues Steady Stream to Europe

Russian gas exports to Europe remain stable despite a contractual dispute between Gazprom and OMV. Despite halted supplies to Austria, gas continues to flow through Ukraine. As the five-year transit deal nears expiration, Kyiv refuses negotiation with Moscow. Gas flow data indicates steady levels across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:57 IST
Energy Flows Amidst Political Tensions: Russian Gas Continues Steady Stream to Europe

Russian gas exports to Europe have maintained consistency on Monday despite an ongoing contractual disagreement between Gazprom, owned by the Kremlin, and Austria's OMV. This dispute led to a halt in gas supplies to the Vienna-based company earlier this month.

Despite the stoppage to OMV, Russia continues to deliver stable gas volumes to Europe via the Ukrainian route. This continued supply comes as other European buyers seek more gas amidst a geopolitical climate complicated by the war that erupted in Ukraine in February 2022.

The current five-year gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine is set to expire on December 31. Ukraine has stated its refusal to enter talks for extending the agreement with Moscow. Meanwhile, Gazprom has confirmed its plan to send 42 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, maintaining Sunday's volume. Furthermore, data from the transmission system operator Eustream indicated steady nomination levels for gas flows into and out of Slovakia over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024