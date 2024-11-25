Feathers of Opportunity: Poultry India Expo 2024 Takes Flight

The 16th edition of Poultry India Expo 2024, South Asia's premier poultry exhibition, is set to take place from November 27 to 29. Organisers anticipate drawing over 40,000 participants, including poultry farmers, industry professionals, and policymakers to the Hyderabad venue.

With over 400 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, the Expo promises to showcase cutting-edge technologies and the latest industry trends. According to Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA/Poultry India, this sector plays a pivotal role in meeting India's protein needs and supporting rural economies. He emphasized the urgent need for policy support to manage rising feed costs and ensure continued industry growth.

The 2024 Expo will serve as a vital platform for networking and knowledge exchange, focused on advancements in poultry management, health, nutrition, and feed technology. Attendees will gain insights into sustainable practices and new strategies to confront industry challenges such as supply chain disruptions, environmental issues, and disease management, as highlighted by Singh.

