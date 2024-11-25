AAI Kicks Off Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched its Aviation Safety Awareness Week for 2024, running from November 25 to 29, across all airports and Air Navigation Services (ANS) locations under its jurisdiction. The week-long observance is poised to underscore the vital importance of safety in aviation.

AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, in his opening address, stressed the organization's unwavering commitment to aviation safety, in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Global Aviation Safety Plan. He further called on every individual to prioritize safety in every facet of life, with a particular emphasis on the aviation sector.

The inauguration ceremony included presentations by key figures such as Capt. Hemant Kumar from IndiGo Airlines and Vineet Kumar from GMR Delhi International Airport. These discussions highlighted pertinent issues including missed approaches and the management of wildlife hazards at airports. AAI plans to enhance safety through various employee engagement initiatives, such as mock exercises and facility maintenance checks, during the week.

