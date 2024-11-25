Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace Set to Launch IPOs After SEBI Approval

Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd have received the green light from SEBI to launch their initial public offerings, as per a recent update with the markets regulator.

Kalpataru intends to raise Rs 1,590 crore through its IPO, primarily for debt repayment, while Unimech Aerospace seeks Rs 500 crore to bolster its expansion and capital requirements.

The shares of both companies, which are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, come after observations made by SEBI in late November. Kalpataru is a part of the larger Kalpataru group, and Unimech provides high-precision engineering solutions to various industries.

