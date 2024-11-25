Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace Set to Launch IPOs After SEBI Approval
Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace have received SEBI approval to proceed with their IPOs, expecting to raise Rs 1,590 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively. Kalpataru plans to use a majority of its funds to repay debt, while Unimech aims to expand its operations and meet capital needs.
- Country:
- India
Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd have received the green light from SEBI to launch their initial public offerings, as per a recent update with the markets regulator.
Kalpataru intends to raise Rs 1,590 crore through its IPO, primarily for debt repayment, while Unimech Aerospace seeks Rs 500 crore to bolster its expansion and capital requirements.
The shares of both companies, which are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, come after observations made by SEBI in late November. Kalpataru is a part of the larger Kalpataru group, and Unimech provides high-precision engineering solutions to various industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalpataru
- Unimech
- IPO
- SEBI
- fundraise
- public offering
- BSE
- NSE
- debt repayment
- expansion
ALSO READ
Lindsay McKenzie Appointed Crown Observer to Support Wellington City Council
Racist Threats Target Indian American Fundraiser
IEPFA, NCAER, and BSE Host Workshop on Digitalisation of Financial Education to Advance Investor Protection and Capital Market Growth
PCB Seeks ICC Clarity on Champions Trophy Amid India's Absence
Steve Bannon Faces Court: Fraud Charges in Border Wall Fundraiser