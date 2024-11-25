Left Menu

Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace Set to Launch IPOs After SEBI Approval

Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace have received SEBI approval to proceed with their IPOs, expecting to raise Rs 1,590 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively. Kalpataru plans to use a majority of its funds to repay debt, while Unimech aims to expand its operations and meet capital needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:00 IST
Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace Set to Launch IPOs After SEBI Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd have received the green light from SEBI to launch their initial public offerings, as per a recent update with the markets regulator.

Kalpataru intends to raise Rs 1,590 crore through its IPO, primarily for debt repayment, while Unimech Aerospace seeks Rs 500 crore to bolster its expansion and capital requirements.

The shares of both companies, which are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, come after observations made by SEBI in late November. Kalpataru is a part of the larger Kalpataru group, and Unimech provides high-precision engineering solutions to various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024