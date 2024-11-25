Punjab's Dairy Revolution: Recording Milk Output of HF Cows

The Punjab government is embarking on an ambitious pilot project to gauge the milk production capacity of Holstein Friesian (HF) cows in Moga, Ludhiana, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. Intended to bolster dairy farming across the state, the initiative is scheduled to kick off in December 2024.

Officials revealed that the project will target approximately 13,000 HF cows across 90 villages for the study, including 2,600 cows across 30 villages in Moga district alone. The project will provide essential data on the genetic potential and milk production of HF cows, assisting farmers in increasing their revenue streams.

Employing GPS-enabled smart weighing scales, the project will record and upload milk production data to a national database. This information will become a valuable resource for farmers, government bodies, and stakeholders nationwide. Additionally, the state government plans to support farmers in acquiring HF calves, thereby enhancing the animals' market value and promoting statewide dairy farming.

