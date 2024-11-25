Left Menu

Punjab's Dairy Revolution: Recording Milk Output of HF Cows

The Punjab government is launching a pilot project to assess the milk production capacity of Holstein Friesian cows in Moga, Ludhiana, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. Set to start in December 2024, the initiative aims to enhance dairy farming by providing vital genetic and production data for around 13,000 cows.

The Punjab government is embarking on an ambitious pilot project to gauge the milk production capacity of Holstein Friesian (HF) cows in Moga, Ludhiana, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. Intended to bolster dairy farming across the state, the initiative is scheduled to kick off in December 2024.

Officials revealed that the project will target approximately 13,000 HF cows across 90 villages for the study, including 2,600 cows across 30 villages in Moga district alone. The project will provide essential data on the genetic potential and milk production of HF cows, assisting farmers in increasing their revenue streams.

Employing GPS-enabled smart weighing scales, the project will record and upload milk production data to a national database. This information will become a valuable resource for farmers, government bodies, and stakeholders nationwide. Additionally, the state government plans to support farmers in acquiring HF calves, thereby enhancing the animals' market value and promoting statewide dairy farming.

