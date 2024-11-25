Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Leading the Charge in Solar Power Revolution

Andhra Pradesh aims to become a solar power hub under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directive. The state plans to solarize homes and offices with the help of central schemes PM-Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM. This initiative includes offering subsidies and designating 'solar villages' to promote sustainable energy use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:48 IST
The move to transform Andhra Pradesh into a solar power generation leader has gained momentum under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. On Monday, he tasked officials with a comprehensive plan to ensure solar power becomes a staple in every home and office across the state.

Highlighting the state's conducive climate for solar energy, Naidu emphasized educating the public on its benefits and meeting ambitious solar targets. The initiative encourages residents to adopt solar systems with incentives like free power and earnings from surplus generation.

Utilizing schemes like PM-Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, the state targets solar power adoption in 30 lakh households and installing panels in numerous government offices, potentially saving Rs 379 crore annually. Plans also include developing 132 solar villages, promoting widespread solar power usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

