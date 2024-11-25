Andhra Pradesh: Leading the Charge in Solar Power Revolution

The move to transform Andhra Pradesh into a solar power generation leader has gained momentum under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. On Monday, he tasked officials with a comprehensive plan to ensure solar power becomes a staple in every home and office across the state.

Highlighting the state's conducive climate for solar energy, Naidu emphasized educating the public on its benefits and meeting ambitious solar targets. The initiative encourages residents to adopt solar systems with incentives like free power and earnings from surplus generation.

Utilizing schemes like PM-Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, the state targets solar power adoption in 30 lakh households and installing panels in numerous government offices, potentially saving Rs 379 crore annually. Plans also include developing 132 solar villages, promoting widespread solar power usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)