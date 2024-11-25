Kangra Airport Expansion Stalled Amidst Legal and Environmental Hurdles
The expansion of Kangra Airport in Himachal Pradesh faces delays due to pending approvals for forest land transfer and unresolved legal challenges. While land acquisition moves forward, crucial environmental clearances are hindered by incomplete feasibility reports and ongoing court scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government has commenced land acquisition for the Kangra Airport expansion at Gaggal; however, approvals for forest land transfer from the Government of India remain pending, the state's High Court remarked on Monday. This issue emerged during a petition hearing filed by the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Social Welfare Committee.
The committee's petition challenges the land acquisition process, asserting that the state has not adhered to all procedural requirements or secured necessary permissions. An affidavit by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department's Special Secretary revealed that some land acquisition awards have been issued while forest land transfer approval is pending.
Justice Sandeep Sharma highlighted that the airport expansion proposal is under Project Screening Committee review. The crucial Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for environmental clearances is incomplete, delaying the Indian government's consideration of forest clearance. Moreover, the mandatory Obstacle Limitation Surface survey awaits competent authority review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Dismisses Bias Allegation Against Charity Commissioner
Transparency Triumphs: High Court Mandates Marks Disclosure in Public Recruitment
Delhi High Court Orders Cleanup Before DUSU Vote Count
Supreme Court Declines Gulfisha Fatima's Bail Plea, Urges Delhi High Court Review
Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on ISIS Linked Cadre's Plea