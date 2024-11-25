Kangra Airport Expansion Stalled Amidst Legal and Environmental Hurdles

The Himachal Pradesh government has commenced land acquisition for the Kangra Airport expansion at Gaggal; however, approvals for forest land transfer from the Government of India remain pending, the state's High Court remarked on Monday. This issue emerged during a petition hearing filed by the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Social Welfare Committee.

The committee's petition challenges the land acquisition process, asserting that the state has not adhered to all procedural requirements or secured necessary permissions. An affidavit by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department's Special Secretary revealed that some land acquisition awards have been issued while forest land transfer approval is pending.

Justice Sandeep Sharma highlighted that the airport expansion proposal is under Project Screening Committee review. The crucial Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for environmental clearances is incomplete, delaying the Indian government's consideration of forest clearance. Moreover, the mandatory Obstacle Limitation Surface survey awaits competent authority review.

(With inputs from agencies.)