Viral Jail Dance Video: Jharkhand High Court Demands Action

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed report regarding a viral video showing inmates dancing inside Birsa Munda Central Jail. This incident prompted suspension of jail officials for negligence, following heightened public interest and media coverage. A public interest litigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:02 IST
The viral video of two inmates dancing inside Birsa Munda Central Jail has led the Jharkhand High Court to take decisive action. The state government has been ordered to provide a comprehensive report regarding the incident.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, condemned the behavior as 'shameful' and indicative of a lack of discipline within the facility. The court is now seeking a digital copy of the recording to further investigate.

Amid the uproar, the state's Inspector General of Prisons suspended the jail's assistant jailor and a warder for negligence. The public interest litigation, registered on November 14, continues to unfold.

