Andhra Pradesh Rethinks Adani Power Deal Amid U.S. Legal Scandal

The government of Andhra Pradesh is reassessing a power contract connected to the Adani Group, after the company's founder was accused of bribery in the United States, as revealed by a senior official to Reuters.

U.S. prosecutors have charged Gautam Adani and seven others with orchestrating a scheme to pay $265 million in bribes to unnamed Indian officials for solar power contracts in several regions, including Andhra Pradesh. A significant portion of the alleged bribes was reportedly intended to influence local electricity distribution firms.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav announced the government is thoroughly reviewing past administrative files to assess the potential for contract cancellation. The investigation follows serious allegations that are challenging Adani, disrupting the group's financial standing, and prompting business partners to reconsider their involvement.

