Delhi Breathes Easier with Improved Air Quality

On Tuesday morning, Delhi greeted an improvement in its air quality, which shifted from a 'severe' to a 'very poor' level. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382 at 7 a.m., although a thick smog continued to envelop the city.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Railway Station remained operational despite the persistent smog. For the previous week, the metropolitan was grappling with air quality categorized as 'severe plus'. As per the AQI scale, 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

In response to these conditions, the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education issued guidelines for schools to adopt a hybrid mode of education, a move aligned with a CAQM order and in accordance with a Supreme Court directive to prioritize ongoing education amid pollution concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)