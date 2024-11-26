India's Constitution: A Beacon of Secularism and Pluralism

On the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar in 2015, the government designated November 26 as Constitution Day to spotlight its significance and honor its chief architect.

The Indian Constitution, adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and implemented on January 26, 1950, laid the foundation for the world's largest democracy. For 75 years, it has provided guidance for India's governance. Prominent within its framework are the principles of secularism and pluralism, essential to India's democratic ethos.

Unlike the Western model of strict church-state separation, the Indian Constitution's secularism is characterized by 'equal respect for all religions.' It mandates religious freedom, equality before the law, and state neutrality in religious matters. The coexistence of secularism and pluralism is integral to India's identity, upheld by constitutional articles and judicial verdicts, ensuring inclusivity and the preservation of cultural diversity.

