The Fine Line of 'Sharenting': Navigating the Risks and Benefits

Australian celebrity Roxy Jacenko reflects on her decision to make her daughter, Pixie Curtis, a social media influencer, expressing regret due to the negative impacts it had, including school bullying.

Her revelation coincides with Australia's move to ban social media for under-16s, reminding parents to evaluate how they share images of their children online.

Research indicates that while many parents have privacy concerns, a significant number still post images regularly, unaware of risks. Parents are advised to balance risks with the benefits of social media, taking into account privacy settings and their family's sharing practices.

