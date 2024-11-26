The Fine Line of 'Sharenting': Navigating the Risks and Benefits
Australian celebrity Roxy Jacenko regrets involving her daughter in social media influencing due to bullying. This highlights the need for parents to weigh the risks of sharing children's images online. Research shows most parents are concerned about privacy, yet many still share children’s photos regularly.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian celebrity Roxy Jacenko reflects on her decision to make her daughter, Pixie Curtis, a social media influencer, expressing regret due to the negative impacts it had, including school bullying.
Her revelation coincides with Australia's move to ban social media for under-16s, reminding parents to evaluate how they share images of their children online.
Research indicates that while many parents have privacy concerns, a significant number still post images regularly, unaware of risks. Parents are advised to balance risks with the benefits of social media, taking into account privacy settings and their family's sharing practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jamie Oliver Withdraws Children's Book Amid Backlash Over Indigenous Stereotypes
Tamil Nadu Pledges Educational Support for Victims’ Children
Children of Conflict: The Invisible Scars of War
UNICEF Reports Surge in Attacks on Gaza Schools, Calls for Ceasefire to Protect Displaced Children
Ethiopia Immunizes Over 1.7 Million Children Amid Measles Outbreak