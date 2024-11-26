Left Menu

The Fine Line of 'Sharenting': Navigating the Risks and Benefits

Australian celebrity Roxy Jacenko regrets involving her daughter in social media influencing due to bullying. This highlights the need for parents to weigh the risks of sharing children's images online. Research shows most parents are concerned about privacy, yet many still share children’s photos regularly.

Updated: 26-11-2024 11:25 IST
The Fine Line of 'Sharenting': Navigating the Risks and Benefits
Australian celebrity Roxy Jacenko reflects on her decision to make her daughter, Pixie Curtis, a social media influencer, expressing regret due to the negative impacts it had, including school bullying.

Her revelation coincides with Australia's move to ban social media for under-16s, reminding parents to evaluate how they share images of their children online.

Research indicates that while many parents have privacy concerns, a significant number still post images regularly, unaware of risks. Parents are advised to balance risks with the benefits of social media, taking into account privacy settings and their family's sharing practices.

